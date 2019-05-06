Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
She’ll next be seen in Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Picture: AP
She’ll next be seen in Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Picture: AP
Celebrity

Margot Robbie’s heartbreaking dash home to Dalby

6th May 2019 9:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOMEGROWN Hollywood star Margot Robbie returned for the burial of her beloved grandmother on the weekend.

The Gold Coast actor attended the Tribeca film festival in New York last week, but ­managed to be in Dalby in time for the burial.

Robbie's grandmother, ­affectionately known as "Narnie", passed away on April 13, aged 92.

The family held a funeral at Southport's Trinity Lutheran Church the day before Anzac Day, but postponed the Dalby burial until Robbie could be there.

The 28-year-old actor kept up a brave face during the rain-soaked farewell where she was seen alongside her brother Cameron.

Just days before the burial, the I, Tonya star was pictured looking understandably downcast in New York.

Robbie burst onto the Hollywood scene as Jordan Belfort's blonde bombshell wife, Naomi Lapaglia in The Wolf of Wall Street.

She has quickly ascended from her role on Channel 10's Neighbours to become one of Hollywood's leading ladies, a rise which culminated in a best actor Oscar nomination for her role in I, Tonya.

hollywood margot robbie

Top Stories

    New cafe` set to open in historic centre

    premium_icon New cafe` set to open in historic centre

    News 'I saw the empty cafe and thought perhaps I could do that'

    • 6th May 2019 11:47 AM
    Springfield business partners roughing it for a good cause

    premium_icon Springfield business partners roughing it for a good cause

    News Springfield business partners to take part in Vinnies CEO Sleepout

    RSL band seeks new musicians to play along

    premium_icon RSL band seeks new musicians to play along

    News Audition for the Ipswich RSL Youth and Community Band

    Earth Frequency Festival patrons caught drink, drug driving

    premium_icon Earth Frequency Festival patrons caught drink, drug driving

    Crime 18 drivers caught drink or drug driving went before court