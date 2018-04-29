Homegrown fruit and vegies come into their own now

FRESH: Queensland citrus fruit is leading the charge, with our local lemons, limes, oranges, and mandarins all offering great buying.

FRESH: Queensland citrus fruit is leading the charge, with our local lemons, limes, oranges, and mandarins all offering great buying. orange

THE change of growing seasons means we're seeing less produce from down south and more Queensland-grown fruit and vegetables in the Brisbane Produce Market this week.

Queensland citrus fruit is leading the charge, with our local lemons, limes, oranges, and mandarins all offering great buying.

Can't go past the classic Hass? Avo aficionados will be happy to hear that Hass avocados are back in supply - an earlier appearance than usual.

Other local in-season fruits include pineapples, persimmons, rockmelons, bananas (both Cavendish and Lady Finger), and Pink Lady apples.

Grapefruit, kiwifruit, blueberries, and grapes are firming in price, while strawberry supplies are down a little this week.

Raspberries make up for their berry friends though, with plenty of vibrant punnets arriving from Tasmania. Store them in the fridge and scatter over muesli, in chocolate brownies, or creamy cheesecakes.

Thanks to the consistent weather conditions around the state, we continue to be spoilt for choice when it comes to vegies. Bundaberg is one of our biggest growing regions, and they're supplying excellent Roma tomatoes and peas at the moment.

Other local highlights include Gatton-grown cabbage and Golden beetroot from Boonah; corn, kale, pumpkins, and beans are also in good supply.

Add instant flavour to your dinners and salads with locally grown coriander, parsley, ginger, and chilli.

Victorian-grown spinach, rocket and watercress are great quality, while red capsicums are back in abundant supply. Add them to salads with other top buys such as cucumbers, spring onions, cherry tomatoes, and celery.

Now that temperatures are finally starting to drop, it's time whip out your favourite roast, stew and pie recipes: look for those making the most of carrots, cauliflower, silverbeet, potatoes, zucchini, onions, pumpkins, and sweet potatoes.

This week's top pick is broccoli. After a variable season this year, broccoli is cheap and plentiful at the moment.

While less common than steaming or boiling, roasted broccoli is a crispy, crunchy sensation. Toss broccoli in olive oil, chopped chilli, garlic, sea salt and pepper. Roast for 15-20 minutes at 220ºC. Or simply roast broccoli and sprinkle over lemon zest, salt and pepper, and shaved parmesan to finish.

You can buy the best of what the season has to offer at your nearest Your Local Fruit Shop. Go to www.yourlocalfruitshop.com.au to locate your closest store. Check out the Your Local Fruit Shop Facebook page for the latest news from your local fresh produce experts at https://www.facebook.com/yourlocalfruitshop