Home town support spurs on Ipswich chef

Seanna Cronin, Entertainment Editor | 27th May 2017 5:00 AM
CONTENDER: Judges have praised the work of Ipswich cook Ben Ungermann, who has avoided the dreaded elimination rounds.
CONTENDER: Judges have praised the work of Ipswich cook Ben Ungermann, who has avoided the dreaded elimination rounds.

BEN Ungermann has proven he's more than just a pretty face in the kitchen.

The father-of-three from Redbank is shaping up to be a real contender on MasterChef, regularly receiving praise from the judges and avoiding the show's dreaded elimination challenges.

He was even able to laugh when a magazine unearthed images from his teenage years working as a model.

"If you're going to be in the public's eye, then you have to laugh a bit,” Ben told the QT.

"I try not to take that stuff too seriously. Modelling is something I did back in the day, but I don't try hard to hide anything like that.”

The 32-year-old is happy to have survived this past week's dessert-themed challenges on the reality cooking show.

"Coming into sweet week, I was terrified,” he said.

"Going on to MasterChef, I was purely a savoury guy. I really didn't cook too many desserts.

"Sweet week took some of the fear out of myself knowing it is achievable and I've learned to love it. It's become my strength and what I look forward to cooking the most.”

Ben said he appreciated the state, and his hometown in particular, getting behind him on social media.

"I really appreciate the support,” he said.

"Everything's been super positive. I haven't had any bad experiences so far.

"I feel like Queenslanders are always the underdogs going in because our food scene is not quite up there with Melbourne, being the food capital, but I always feel the Queenslanders perform really well.”

But the people whose opinions matter most are those of his children - Ella, 13, Phoenix, nine, and Oli, seven - and his partner, Alicia.

"They are so proud,” he said.

"The kids watch me on TV and their faces just light up. They've always been fans of the show but now that I'm on it, it's next-level. All they talk about is MasterChef and what are we eating tonight?”

After the show, Ben plans to open a snack bar, possibly in Brisbane's popular Eat Street Markets.

"I want to open up a snack bar that serves Dutch food, as a stepping stone to a restaurant that infuses Dutch cuisine with modern Australian cuisine,” he said. "Eat Street is an amazing platform - a hub where they serve really good, tasty food - and it's exactly what I want to do to get myself out there.”

MasterChef continues tomorrow at 7.30pm on Channel 10.

