Home-run Hollands leads state to championship

INSTRUMENTAL: Softballer Jourdyn Hollands led Queensland to a rare treble of victories at the National Titles. David Nielsen

SOFTBALL: Redbank Plains softballer Jourdyn Hollands earned back-to-back Player of the Final honours as Queensland belted NSW 5-0 to clinch the Australian Under-23 Championships.

Playing for the coveted Laing Harrow Shield, the Maroons were merciless as they shut out the Blues 5-0 to dominate the decider in front of supporters at the Redlands venue.

Co-captain Hollands was instrumental last month. So was Tigers pitcher Josh Harding. He excelled at the business end to render a potent NSW batting line-up ineffective and maintain a clean sheet.

Ipswich's Brock Finlay and Jarrod Russel also pulled on their state's famous colours and did the city proud.

Recent Rebels recruit, Finlay smashed home run after home run, while relief pitcher Russel filled in capably when given an opportunity.

Remarkably, Hollands claimed the Finals MVP Award for the second consecutive year on the back of a clutch home run and sharp fielding. The 23-year-old hit a crucial two-run homer in his first visit to the plate in the defining match to hand his team the advantage early.

The former St Peter Claver College student also demonstrated slick skills with the mitt throughout his fifth straight year appearing at the National tournament. Queensland typically fares well but this specific age group possesses particular strength. It was the side's fourth title in that time and its third in succession.

Hollands said expectations had been high leading in with the Queenslanders setting their sights on a third consecutive crown and all involved were thrilled to have achieved their goal.

He said NSW featured the bulk of the World Champion Australian under-19 side and preventing them from scoring had been an extraordinary feat.

"Very happy,” he said.

"We got what we wanted in the end. To keep NSW to 0 was good.”

Hollands said he did not desire individual accolades and receiving the Player of the Final nod was a bonus as his focus was squarely set on ensuring the team's success.

"I just wanted to win it (the National Title),” he said.

"But in the back of your mind, you do want to do your best in the final.”

Two years ago Hollands lost several teeth when he was struck in the mouth while batting.

During the latest campaign he had not been seeing the ball well in the initial pool games.

Halfway through he sustained a heavy blow to the face, bringing painful memories to the fore.

"Every time I get hit I flash back to that moment,” he said.

Rather than hinder Hollands, the injury only intensified his focus.

Battered and bruised, he recovered and recaptured his best form to lead Queensland to a rare treble.

The Rebels president said he loved the sport of softball because it offered the chance to be active, stay healthy, compete at the game's various levels, build friendly rivalries and socialise.

He said softball was played year-round and there were always vacancies for new players. He encouraged anyone interested to join one of the numerous clubs based in the Ipswich region.

"The more people we can get playing the better,” he said.

"Everyone at softball gets along.

"It doesn't matter who you play.

"Everyone is a family.”