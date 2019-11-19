Menu
Ipswich’s Brock Finlay and a Queensland teammate show off the national shield.
Sport

Home run derby set to heat up on Patriots Day

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
19th Nov 2019 5:34 PM
SOFTBALL : Spectators can expect plenty of excitement and big hits as the Queensland Patriots roll into town.

The Ipswich Softball Association is hosting Patriots Day on Saturday as the senior men’s state outfit prepares for the national championships.

Open to DA and permit registered players, the special event will include a free coaching clinic, home run derby and an exhibition game between the state team and an All Star line-up featuring past and present Queensland and Australian players.

Softball Queensland state manager Derek Doyle said Patriots Day offered supporters a chance to test their skills against others in the association, meet their heroes and watch them in action.

He said Softball Queensland was taking the team to a number of centres to promote the game and Ipswich had been chosen because the sport was growing in the region.

“We’re bringing Queensland’s top team to various associations to encourage the kids,” he said.

Catering to under-16s, the coaching clinic will run from 1pm to 3pm. It will include pitching, hitting, fielding and a game of yardball. Cash and prizes are up for grabs during the home run derby from 4pm to 6pm, and the exhibition game will follow from 6.30pm.

