Home reno reality stars charm the ladies

IF YOU love DIY home renovations, then you don't want to miss the opportunity to meet home reno reality stars this Friday night.

Channel 7's House Rules 2016 winners, Dalby twins Luke and Cody Cook will visit Bunnings Warehouse Springfield Central in a special Ladies Night at Springfield Central event.

Despite being pitched to women, the free event is open to all and will feature D.I.Y and craft programs, plus the chance for a meet and greet with the brothers.

Luke and Cody Cook gained widespread popularity when they took out the 2016 House Rules series against finalists Claire and Hagan Rice in an emotional finale.

The country boys have continued to work with Channel Seven, landing a gig presenting travel stories on Queensland Weekender and the Creek to Coast program.

The Ladies Night at Springfield Central event will happy this Friday, February 23 from 6-9pm at Bunnings Warehouse Springfield Central, Corner Main Street & Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central.

For more information, visit the Bunnings Warehouse Springfield Central website: https://www.bunnings.com.au/stores/qld/springfield-central/ladies-night-at-springfield-central_sa1377691.