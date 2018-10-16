'Home prices could fall' in Springfield after court ruling

A legal battle two years in the making ended last week when the Court of Appeal heard the case from Springfield Land Corporation against Cherish Enterprises and Ipswich City Council.

HOUSE prices have been predicted to fall and a more even playing field created after a landmark court ruling for Springfield Land Corporation.

The landmark decision stripped Springfield Land Corporation, now named Greater Springfield City Group, of its power to veto development across greater Springfield.

The court ruled Cherish was not required to have an area plan approved by the council, which could only be initiated by Springfield Land Corporation, Australia's largest master-planned developer.

Springfield claimed it could exercise its veto power, 25 years after it sold 249ha to Cherish.

The court ruled Springfield Land Corporation had lost its veto rights as master developer and could no longer control developments in Springfield owned by other individuals or companies.

The corporation retains its influence on developments.

The Court of Appeal ruled Cherish only required an area development plan for a 249ha housing estate, which Springfield Land Corporation could not veto.

A spokesman for Greater Springfield City Group questioned why the company needed to spend millions of dollars "defending our own planning scheme”.

He questioned why Ipswich City Council backed the legal action of Cherish and said the Springfield group was now "examining options”.

Former Ipswich councillor Paul Tully, who was involved in planning policy while on the council, said Springfield Land Corporation acted "as a fourth level of government, controlling development in the Springfield area”.

A special Act of Parliament in 1997 gave Springfield Land Corporation unprecedented powers to masterplan its development.

Mr Tully said the court's decision to strip the corporation's veto powers would create a more even playing field in the Springfield development.

"This is likely to lead to lower house and land prices in Springfield which will have a ripple effect across the city including major developments at Redbank Plains and Ripley Valley,” he said.

"The Court of Appeal was one hundred per cent right in outlawing Springfield's ability to override plans by competing developers.”

He said companies were not beholden to the corporation.