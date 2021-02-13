Home invasion trio comes undone in getaway car crash

Michael Noffke has been jailed over a home invasion.

THREE men who took part in a home invasion were arrested after they crashed in the getaway car.

Two of the offenders, brothers Peter and Aisa Salesa, have been sentenced and on Friday the last of the trio, Michael Noffke, went before Ipswich District Court.

Michael James Noffke, 29, a cabinet maker from Shailer Park, pleaded guilty to entering a dwelling with intent to steal at Goodna on August 5, 2018; and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Crown prosecutor James Bishop said the offences took place at 4pm when Noffke and Peter Salesa walked down the driveway of a house at Goodna.

Salesa held something concealed in his hand and demanded the homeowner hand over the keys to his ute.

One of the intruders went inside the house and came out with the keys. Noffke then drove the ute down the driveway.

The owner was able to shut the gate via the remote control from inside the house and Noffke was blocked.

Salesa kicked a front door open and the owner ran out another door and down the driveway to the ute.

The court heard that while seated in the ute, the owner was punched in the face by Salesa.

The men fled in their own car but all three were arrested soon afterwards at the scene of a car crash.

The Salesa brothers were still in the damaged car but Noffke was seen walking along the road with injuries sustained in the crash.

Mr Bishop said Noffke was on bail when he went on to commit further offences including a similar crime that had since been finalised by the court.

Noffke is currently serving a three-year and seven month jail term with a parole eligibility date set in September.

Defence barrister Stephen Kissick said Noffke was simply “a tag along with the Salesa brothers” in the home invasion.

Mr Kissick said Noffke had struggled with marijuana use and also smoked ice.

Judge Bernard Porter QC said Noffke did not have significant criminal history at the time of the offence, but had since served jail time for subsequent crimes including burglary.

He noted he was a qualified tradesman and that there were real prospects he would be able to resume a successful life with his partner and child.

Noffke was sentenced to a three-year jail term, to be served cumulatively to his existing sentence.

No change was made to his parole eligibility date in mid-September.