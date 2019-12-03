Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
House fire on Woogaroo St, Goodna early Tuesday morning.
House fire on Woogaroo St, Goodna early Tuesday morning.
News

Home destroyed in midnight blaze, man hospitalised

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
3rd Dec 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was hospitalised and a Goodna home was destroyed in the early hours of this morning.

Police and fire services are investigating the blaze that tore through a Woogaroo St property at 12.05am this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said fireys received the call about 12am, however the house was fully ablaze.

“We got the call about midnight, multiple crews went out, they were saying it was a two storey residence well engulfed in fire upon arrival,” she said.

“It was fairly well damaged, they’re talking about 80-90 per cent structural collapse of the building.”

Four fire crews battled with the blaze for almost two-and-a-half hours.

“They did have it under control by about 1pm and they declared it out by about 2.30am,” the spokeswoman said.

“We had a fire investigator head out this morning with the police this morning.”

Acting officer in charge of the Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch Daniel Cunningham said the cause is yet to be determined, but confirmed police are investigating.

“At this point in time the cause of the fire is undetermined, and investigations are underway to establish what the cause was,” he said.

A man was rushed to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital with smoke inhalation and superficial burns to his feet.

More Stories

house fire ipswich ipswich paramedics queensland ambulance services
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burgers, coffee and cake on the menu at new cafe

        premium_icon Burgers, coffee and cake on the menu at new cafe

        News One of Ipswich’s busiest shopping centres has welcomed a new eatery

        Woman steals greeting cards spits at security guard, shopper

        premium_icon Woman steals greeting cards spits at security guard, shopper

        Crime The woman has been charged with one count of serious assault

        Historic movement of unity shines light on Indigenous agenda

        premium_icon Historic movement of unity shines light on Indigenous agenda

        News It was the first time in history all First Nations people danced on country as one...

        IN COURT: Full names of 103 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 103 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.