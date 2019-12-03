Home destroyed in midnight blaze, man hospitalised

A MAN was hospitalised and a Goodna home was destroyed in the early hours of this morning.

Police and fire services are investigating the blaze that tore through a Woogaroo St property at 12.05am this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said fireys received the call about 12am, however the house was fully ablaze.

“We got the call about midnight, multiple crews went out, they were saying it was a two storey residence well engulfed in fire upon arrival,” she said.

“It was fairly well damaged, they’re talking about 80-90 per cent structural collapse of the building.”

Four fire crews battled with the blaze for almost two-and-a-half hours.

“They did have it under control by about 1pm and they declared it out by about 2.30am,” the spokeswoman said.

“We had a fire investigator head out this morning with the police this morning.”

Acting officer in charge of the Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch Daniel Cunningham said the cause is yet to be determined, but confirmed police are investigating.

“At this point in time the cause of the fire is undetermined, and investigations are underway to establish what the cause was,” he said.

A man was rushed to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital with smoke inhalation and superficial burns to his feet.