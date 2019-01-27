Menu
ENGULFED: A home at Redbank was completely destroyed by fire on Saturday afternoon.
Home destroyed by flames on hectic Australia Day

Lachlan Mcivor
by
27th Jan 2019 3:00 PM
WHILE revellers celebrated Australia Day well into the early hours of Sunday morning, there was no break for police as they worked through their busiest day of the year so far.

Ipswich Inspector Keith McDonald said Saturday was an "extremely busy” one for police and other emergency services with a higher number of incidents than usual to attend to on the day.

"Whether or not the long weekend had anything to do it we don't know,” Insp McDonald said.

"We had sufficient resources rostered on to be able to attend the jobs which was the most important thing.”

A house at Redbank was completely destroyed by fire and firefighters saved the neighbouring property from a similar fate.

It is believe the blaze started after two young girls were playing with a lighter inside the home.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews attended the scene on Enfield St about 3pm and contained the fire 20 minutes later.

About 30 per cent of the second house was damaged and no one from either home was injured.

"The bravery of the firefighters was second to none, they saved a second house being totally engulfed,” Insp McDonald said.

"This is a timely warning not to let any children play with matches or lighters because in an instant the worst can happen.”

In a separate matter, police searched the Brisbane River at Kholo Bridge for a "suspicious” item after a tip-off but nothing turned up and they won't continue their search.

A tip-off sparked the investigation after a witness claimed they saw somebody throwing an item into the river off a bridge.

PolAir and police divers were sent in to assist the search.

Insp McDonald expected Monday's public holiday to be much quieter for police but urged those still celebrating to be careful around water and on the roads.

