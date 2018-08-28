Home-cooked food at the heart of new Ipswich eatery

A NEW eatery has flung open the doors on the site of one of the most famous takeaway spots in Ipswich, and the invitation is open to you to help shape the definitive Ipswich menu.

Fatseas was one of the most iconic takeaway shops in Ipswich, and there aren't too many people in town who at some point didn't get some tucker from the outlet that operated for many years on Warwick Road.

Since the popular store closed there have been a couple of businesses at the location, but the owner of the new Suburban Eats eatery and takeaway is keen to define the perfect menu for Ipswich.

Bernie McKean has worked in and around Ipswich for decades and felt that the time was right to offer something to Ipswich foodies who are tired of the over-saturation of franchised takeaways across the city.

Owner of Suburban Eats Bernie McKean. Cordell Richardson

"Suburban Eats is all about offering quality western food along with a big range of salads, but also dishes with an American Influence such as buffalo wings and my 8 hour slow cooked brisket which has been very popular on day one along with our burgers," Mr McKean said. "We opened the doors on Monday and we got a very positive response from people, many who rang their family members when they were here to get them to come and check it out."

Bernie ran the restaurant at the Walloon Saloon for a decade, then started the Café Global at the Ipswich library, before starting the mobile food fan business Café 3F, all of which are still running to this day under new owners.

The new Suburban Eats shopfront. Cordell Richardson

He has also worked for Figjam catering, and as a food rep, then ran a café in Archerfield before bringing all his local expertise to Suburban Eats.

"Yes, I've been around a bit, but I just thought that this was something Ipswich could use. There's a shortfall of quality take away outlets. We have nice Indian and good Asian food in Ipswich, but there's nothing for people who want a quality western homestyle menu.

"I do call it a menu in progress, as we're keen to hear from people what they are looking for. We want to find out what works and what doesn't and give people what they want, so we will go from there."

Suburban Eats barista Winona Davidson. Cordell Richardson

Employing a total of 8 staff, Bernie had been looking for a long time at the location.

"It eventually came up for rent after Pie Guru closed down, and I like to think I have a good idea what people in Ipswich want," Mr McKean said. "I think they are looking...not for overly sophisticated foods, but good quality, home cooked, homestyle meals. We are here to work with what people want in Ipswich, and I'd love to hear what they think."

The takeaway also seats thirty people, has Dancing Bean coffee and knows the menu will please people who are looking for healthy options.

"We use eco- friendly packaging whenever we can, plus we have lots of healthy options, plus fresh sandwiches and wraps, plus customers can build whatever salad they want if they want to grab something on the run.

"There's up to ten different salads available at all times. We are aiming to be open seven days a week eventually. I came here because Fatseas had a really good reputation for a long time, and I want to give people something that they will come back to. It's the food you love with a modern twist."

Suburban Eats is located at 52 Warwick Road, Ipswich