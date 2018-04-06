Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Home completely destroyed in intense early morning fire

Emma Clarke
by
6th Apr 2018 6:50 AM

6.50AM: A HOME was completely destroyed in an intense fire at Laidley early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the high set home on the intersection of Jordan St Napier St just before 5am but the building was already well involved.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said crews went into action straight away but the home could not be saved.

"The house was virtually destroyed, it was quite intense," the spokesperson said.

Five fire crews were able to bring the situation under control within half an hour and remained on scene until daylight, dampening down hotspots and making the scene safe.

Paramedics were also on scene but nobody needed treatment or to be taken to hospital. It is unclear if anybody was home at the time.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said crews would remain on scene this morning and the fire would be treated as suspicious until proved otherwise.

Fire investigations are continuing.

house fire laidley qas qfes qps structure fire
Ipswich Queensland Times
Supercars close to signing deal and keep racing in Ipswich

Supercars close to signing deal and keep racing in Ipswich

Motor Sports It was recommended the council seek a two-year agreement, with the level of sponsorship to be negotiated.

  • 6th Apr 2018 5:01 AM
Oxygen mask used to stop drunk spitting on ambos, cops

Oxygen mask used to stop drunk spitting on ambos, cops

Crime Police find intoxicated man lying face down in gutter near shops

  • 6th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
Vocal Pisasale critic hit with bankruptcy notice

Vocal Pisasale critic hit with bankruptcy notice

Politics He has until April 18 to pay the amount, or apply for an extension

  • 6th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
'Milky Way rising' is popular choice

'Milky Way rising' is popular choice

Life Here is this week's Facebook cover image as chosen by you

Local Partners