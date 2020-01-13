Menu
Roma firefighters arrive to Surat home engulfed in flames. .
Home completely destroyed after blaze ignites

Georgie Adams
13th Jan 2020 11:18 AM
A HOME has been razed to the ground after a fire ignited just after midday.

Fire crews from Roma rushed to the scene, where a house on Noonindoo Rd, about 10km out of Surat, was engulfed in flames.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) spokeswoman said the home was completely destroyed by the time firefighters arrived on the scene just after 1pm on Sunday.

The spokeswoman said crews were able to contain the blaze by extinguishing grass fires that had begun to threaten nearby sheds.

The blaze was contained by 2pm and no injuries were reported.

The rural fire brigade was also dispatched to the scene and the QFES investigation team has been notified.

