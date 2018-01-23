HOME BIRTH TRAGEDY: Mum arrived at hospital critically ill

INVESTIGATION: Vicki Butler, 41, tragically died in hospital after complications following the birth of her sixth child.

THE death of a woman at Ipswich Hospital sparked national media attention over the weekend and prompted the health service to release a statement clarifying the woman was in a "critical condition" on arrival at the emergency department.

A coroner's report is being prepared after Vicki Butler, 41, died at Ipswich Hospital on December 27, following the birth of her sixth child.

It is understood at least part of the labour took place at home.

West Moreton Hospital and Health Service, which was not quoted in the original article, released a statement clarifying Ms Butler was in a "critical condition" was she arrived at Ipswich Hospital.

The QT understands multiple medical staff went to great lengths to try to save the woman's life.

Queensland Police are working with the hospital service to provide a detailed report for the coroner.

Ms Butler's brother Cameron Butler said his sister had died "due to complications following child birth", and "we may find out more later but that's it.

There is an investigation into what happened and until that's complete, can't really say anything else," he said.

"I know she would have obtained medical advice.

"There's only a couple people that know exactly what happened and where."

West Moreton Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Dr Kerrie Freeman released a statement confirming the death and said the service would work closely with the police and the coroner as the report was prepared.

"We can confirm that a female patient was brought by ambulance to Ipswich Hospital in a critical condition on 27 December 2017 where, to the great distress of all concerned, she passed away," Dr Freeman said.

"West Moreton Health sends its deepest sympathies to the woman's children, family and friends at this very difficult time. Our hearts go out to them."

A spokesman for Queensland Police media said the circumstances surrounding Ms Butler's death would be "a matter for the coroner".