Home-based business approval granted despite objections

IPSWICH City Council has approved an application for a home-based business to take on new construction activities despite more than 20 surrounding rural residents objecting to it.

The approval comes with strict conditions Chris Gratton Sheds must follow.

The application came almost a year after the business, which has been running since the late 1970s, was found to have been operating from the site without approval.

The business is based on Haigslea Amberley Road in Walloon.

All councillors apart from Division 4’s Russell Milligan voted in support of the application being approved at Thursday’s Growth, Infrastructure and Waste Committee meeting.

Cr Milligan declared a conflict of interest and did not vote or take part in discussions.

As more than 20 properly made submissions were received about the proposal at 262 Haigslea Amberley Road in Walloon after public notification, the application was presented to the council for consideration.

The application for the 1ha site was received by the council in May last year.

The business is based about 800m from the main street of Walloon and it is surrounded by large acreage residential properties.

In March 2019, a show cause notice was issued by the council in relation to an alleged noncompliance with the Planning Act 2016.

“An industrial use operating from the premises (was identified),” a report to councillors notes.

“Subsequently, an Enforcement Notice was issued on 17 July 2019.

“On 29 May 2020, the applicant lodged the subject development application in response to these notices.

“It has been identified that the business has operated from the premises since the late 1970s, though investigations have revealed that the development ought to have obtained approval at the time it commenced.”

The approval for the site has been limited to five years as the area is intended to be developed into smaller residential lots in the future.

Currently it is used for the supply and distribution of custom-built sheds, garages, carports and awnings.

The site contains an office, toilet facilities and a lunchroom with three full-time staff working Monday to Friday.

“The materials for the sheds are not manufactured or altered on site, with the finalised shed design sent to the supplier, and the shed kits consisting of pre-cut steel building materials to construct the shed subsequently delivered to the site,” the report notes.

“The shed kits are then loaded onto vehicles for assembly at the relevant customer’s property.

“A minor modification to the prefabricated shed components is required to be undertaken on site, where welding of base plates and frames will be undertaken within the confines on the existing shed.

“Welding activities will be generally undertaken by one casual welder for an average of 6-7 hours, one day per week.

“There are three full time shed installers which attend the site from 6.30am, Monday to Friday in their private vehicles to collect the pre fabricated shed kits and travel to the relevant customer property.

“The staff park in the designated staff carparking bays provided on the site.”

The report states a maximum of 20 per-fabricated sheds are stored on the site at any one time.

A total of 21 properly made submissions were submitted from 13 different addresses opposing the development with local residents raising issues with added traffic, more noise, dust and the general impact on nearby residential properties.

Approval was granted on the basis of a number of conditions being agreed to.

These include limiting operation to 6.30am to 6.30pm Monday to Friday, all parking and manoeuvring areas being constructed of concrete or bitumen to reduce dust, a maximum of 10 customers a day attending by appointment only and waste being collected during operation hours.

Only three full-time admin staff, a part-time welder and three full-time shed installers are allowed to work from the site.

Metal scrap waste needs to be collected from the site once a week and industrial waste fortnightly to ensure no stockpiling.

Deliveries of shed construction equipment or material are limited to two a day.

Manufacturing works, other than welding of brackets, cannot be undertaken on the site.

The council’s acting development and planning manager Anthony Bowles said there was no other permit like this in the council area.

“I’m convinced by the large extent of the conditions on this that we should approve it,” division 4 councillor Kate Kunzelmann said.



“(Home-based businesses raise) a whole heap of issues within the community living with noise and dust and further pollution,” Deputy Mayor Marnie Doyle said.

“Just conscious this is a very tricky area but I do take confidence in the council officers’ very detailed description of the conditions imposed on this home-based business.”



