Macaulay Culkin left Hollywood over 'physical, mental abuse'

FORMER child star Macaulay Culkin has opened up about the shocking abuse which led him to leave Hollywood.

Culkin, 37, claimed his father, Kit, was "mentally and physically" abusive and "jealous" of him, and made threats including, "Do good or I'll hit you".

The Home Alone actor made the claims in a revealing interview with Marc Maron on his WTF podcast.

Macaulay Culkin no longer works in Hollywood. Picture: Instagram

"Everything he (Culkin's father) tried to do in life, I excelled at before I was 10-years-old," Culkin told Maron's WTF podcast.

Culkin's parents divorced after he filmed Richie Rich in 1994. He called their split "one of the best things that's ever happened" because it led to him leaving the industry.

"I even wanted to take a break for a while and eventually I was like 'I'm done guys, hope you all made your money because there is no more coming from me,'" Culkin said.

The Saved! actor famously sued his parents over his US $17 million earnings in a custody dispute when he was 15-years-old.

He had their names removed as his legal guardians so they could no longer control his fortune.

Meantime, Culkin - who was close friends with Michael Jackson - also spoke about his friendship with Jackson's daughter, Paris Jackson, 19. Culkin is her godfather and the pair share matching tattoos on their arms.

"I am close with Paris," Culkin told WTF, according to E!.

"I'm going to warn you now I am very protective of her so just look out.

"I am a very open book when it comes to things but like with her, she is beloved by me."

Meantime, Culkin is set to return to Hollywood this year with a role in Changeland, which co-stars his rumoured girlfriend Brenda Song and was directed by Robot Chicken's Seth Green.