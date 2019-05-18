PETER DUTTON: ‘Waiting for Shorten with baseball bats’

Federal Member for Dickson Peter Dutton is at serious risk of losing his own seat. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP Image

HE'S one of the most divisive politicians in the country - and within a few short hours, Peter Dutton could easily become one of the biggest losers of the federal election.

The Home Affairs Minister is facing the fight of his political career as he clings to his ultra-marginal seat of Dickson, which he holds by a razor-thin margin of just 1.7 per cent.

Mr Dutton, who has held the Queensland seat since 2001, is facing off with Labor's Ali France for the hotly-contested electorate.

He's also faced a brutal campaign from high-profile political activist group GetUp!, which has waged war against Mr Dutton and former Prime Minister Tony Abbott after declaring them the "country's most loathed politicians".

Last time Australia headed to the polls, Mr Dutton was able to hold the seat for the Liberals, scoring 51.6 per cent of votes compared with Labor's 48.4 per cent.

If he loses this time, he will probably become the Coalition's highest-profile scalp.

Mr Dutton is in charge of Australia's security, and has broad influence over immigration policy due to his role as home affairs minister - but most Aussies know him best for his failed attempt to replace Malcolm Turnbull, with the top job ultimately going to Scott Morrison.

Federal Member for Dickson Peter Dutton sparked controversy over comments about his Labor opponent’s disability. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP Image

But while political pundits believe Mr Dutton could end up losing tonight, he remained defiant as he cast his own vote at Albany Creek State High School this afternoon.

He told reporters he and his team had run a "very effective campaign" against an "unprecedented personal attack" by Labor and GetUp!

However, Mr Dutton's campaign began with an extraordinary gaffe after be argued Ms France - who lost a leg in 2011 in a car accident - had used her disability as an excuse not to move into the area.

But the incumbent member said his controversial comments had not been a cause of concern for voters he had met with.

Labor candidate Ali France told reporters she was “excited” to see the results. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP Image

He said he was also confident of a Coalition victory, claiming many voters had been angered by Opposition Leader Bill Shorten's tax reforms.

"While it's a predominantly older demographic that come through pre-poll, people were waiting for Bill Shorten with baseball bats," Mr Dutton said of the record numbers of early voters.

Other candidates for the seat include Benedict Coyne for The Greens, independent Thor Prohaska, United Australia Party's Steve Austin, the Animal Justice Party's

Maureen Brohman, Carrol Halliwell for Pauline Hanson's One Nation and Richelle Simpson, representing Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party.

