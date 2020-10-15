HOLY SHIP! Yacht beaches itself in Coffs

ONLOOKERS at the Coffs Harbour Jetty were treated to a strange sight this afternoon - a yacht had broken its moorings and beached itself on the sand.

Just after 1pm a small yacht about was found beached at Coffs Harbour's Jetty Beach and had rolled over into the water on the low tide.

Water police hold the yacht in place while the skipper heads into town. Photo: Frank Redward

Attending Water police said the vessel was registered to a Taree address and went on board to inspect it and see what they could do to secure it until the skipper could be found.

A yacht washes up on Jetty Beach. Photo: Frank Redward

The vessel appeared to be taking on water as water police bought out what looked like an anchor as belongings began spilling out onto the beach.

Seagulls watch on as the yacht takes on water, no doubt relieved their lack of fingers means they won’t be accused of bad knot tying. Photo: Frank Redward

Two men later came to the yacht and assisted police but left very quickly with a bag of very wet belongings.