‘Holy s---’: Young spearfishers swim with great white

Some said it was stupid but others were left in awe after two young Sunshine Coast spearfishermen swam with a great white shark they found cruising near their boat.

The temptation to get up close and personal with one of the ocean's most feared predators was impossible to resist when Brody Cross and Brayden Habler were 20km off the coast of Mooloolaba on Sunday.

The two 23-year-olds first saw the shark, about 4m in length, after Brayden had returned to the boat with a mahi mahi he just speared.

Brody said at first they thought it was a bull shark or a bronze whaler, sharks they commonly saw while spearfishing off the Sunshine Coast.

"We were curious … I jumped in with the GoPro and instantly I saw the distinct white line across its body … and that big black beady eye," Brody said.

Sunshine Coast spearfisherman Brody Cross.

"I quickly got back into the boat because I didn't know how it was going to act."

The school mates who are trying to grow their social media accounts and YouTube channel Downtime spent half an hour cruising in their boat beside the shark.

They took turns swimming with the shark, capturing videos and photos on their GoPro and underwater camera.

He said the shark appeared placid and they were able to get up so close to it to see the scratches on its face.

"I managed to get in the water a few times with it … it was such an amazing feeling," Brody said.

Brayden Habler, who with friend Brody Cross saw a great white shark while fishing off the coast of Mooloolaba.

"I wasn't scared, at first I just thought holy shit, because I've never seen a great white shark before and I never thought I would.

"We were stoked because a lot of people don't get the opportunity to swim with great whites."

He said the two passionate divers received mixed reactions from friends and family, some said it was amazing, while others including his parents and grandparents said "what are you doing that for".