'Holy moly, it's trippin': How police found cannabis haul

POLICE were tipped off to a massive cannabis grow house in an industrial shed at Redbank after nearby customers reported power was tripping in the area.

Police are still investigating the crime scene on River Rd today after officers found 1500 plants at different stages of growth on Tuesday afternoon.

An Energex spokesperson said crews investigated increased power usage in the street after other customers reported the power was tripping.

The spokesperson said police were notified after crews had investigated the source of the problem.

"We stumbled across this because excess usage was tripping and making some issues in the street," the spokesperson said.

"We went in and investigated and came to the conclusion that holy moley this place was using a lot of power.

"It was creating a voltage issue so we went to the street and inspected and that's what we found."

A crime scene was declared and guarded overnight.

Police are appealing for public assistance, and are encouraging anyone with information to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.