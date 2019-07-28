MINNIE MOUSE: Hollywood mourns Disney legend

Russi Taylor, best known for voicing the Disney character Minnie Mouse, has died. Picture: Getty

RUSSI Taylor, the legendary Disney voice actress behind Minnie Mouse, has died at the age of 75.

Taylor was also well-known to fans of The Simpsons for providing the voices for the nerdy character Martin Prince and German exchange student Uter Zorker.

In a statement, Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger paid tribute to Taylor's "tremendous spirit".

Russi Taylor was the voice of Minnie Mouse for over three decades. Picture: Getty

"Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor. For more than 30 years, Minnie and Russi worked together to entertain millions around the world - a partnership that made Minnie a global icon and Russi a Disney Legend beloved by fans everywhere, said

"We're so grateful for Russi's talent as well as the tremendous spirit and great joy she brought to everything she did. It was a privilege to have known her and an honour to have worked with her, and we take comfort in the knowledge that her work will continue to entertain and inspire for generations to come. Russi will be sorely missed and our hearts go out to her family and friends, along with our deepest condolences."

.@TheSimpsons Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Russi Taylor a true delight to work with. pic.twitter.com/1qNUf7M6TM — Al Jean (@AlJean) July 27, 2019

Taylor is best known as the official voice of Minnie Mouse, a role she first took on 30 years ago after beating out 200 other Minnie Mouse hopefuls during a 1986 audition. After assuming the character, she has since appeared in hundreds of Disney projects, including television shows, theme park experiences, animated shorts and theatrical films.

Farewell to the hilarious, huggable Russi Taylor, who every day exploded with love for her characters pic.twitter.com/VOCUixGUHI — Matt Selman (@mattselman) July 28, 2019

While working for Disney, Taylor also met her husband Wayne Allwine, who had voiced Mickey Mouse since 1977. The two married in 1991 and remained together until Allwine's death in 2009.

As Minnie Mouse, Taylor's Disney film credits span a wide swath of classics including Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Runaway Brain, Get a Horse! and Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers in addition to the television series Mickey MouseWorks, House of Mouse, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and Mickey and the Roadster Racers.

However, as the years went by, Taylor expanded her voice acting to other Disney characters which include Nurse Mouse in The Rescuers Down Under and Donald Duck's nephews, Huey, Dewey and Louie in the Ducktales animated series.