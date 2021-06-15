Menu
Ron Howard speaks about filming new movie in Australia
Hollywood heavyweight snapped waiting for bus

by Maddy Morwood
15th Jun 2021 8:59 AM
Legendary Hollywood director Ron Howard looked casual as he stepped out on the Gold Coast and waited for a local bus before opting for an economy Uber to head off to a lunch date.

The Happy Days actor turned critically-acclaimed director is currently in the sunny state directing Thirteen Lives, which will portray the true story of the thirteen Thai kids trapped and rescued from a cave.

Production of the film is based on the Gold Coast and stars Colin Farrell, who ran in the Brisbane Marathon this month, Viggo Mortensen and Aussie icon Joel Edgerton.

Farrell recently showed he also wasn't afraid to do like the locals do, after being spotted running in the Brisbane Marathon.

Howard's previous work includes biographical drama A Beautiful Mind, in which he won the Academy Award for best director and Frost/Nixon in which he was nominated for the same award.

Other work includes Rush, In the Heart of the Sea, The Da Vinci Code series and Solo: A Stars Wars Story.

Howard joins a long list of Hollywood stars flocking to Queensland, such as Julia Roberts and George Clooney currently in town to film a romantic comedy.

Originally published as Hollywood heavyweight snapped waiting for Gold Coast bus

