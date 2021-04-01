Menu
Matt Damon and The Ice Man took a selfie together at Rainbow Beach.
Hollywood heart-throb ‘shares waves’ with lucky local

Kristen Camp
1st Apr 2021 10:06 AM | Updated: 11:37 AM
A lucky Rainbow Beach local got to meet and surf with Hollywood heart-throb Matt Damon who was surfing with his family, the Liam Hemsworth and surfing legend Luke Munro at Double Island Point, this week.

The "Ice Man", also known as Rob, who delivers ice to campgrounds at Teewah, Double Island Point, The Lagoon and Rainbow Beach, said he had the best job in the world, and it certainly would have to come close.

"I caught up with them Sunday and Monday afternoon ... we had a conversation about how this place is paradise," Rob said.

"They were all having a great time surfing with their families, pushing their kids on the waves.

"It was all about having fun and enjoying family time."

Rob said it was a "privilege" to meet and share waves with the stars and their families.

"Thanks for the memories," he said.

This comes after Matt Damon was spotted in Noosa on Sunday morning.

The star is currently filming Thor: Love And Thunder in Sydney.

