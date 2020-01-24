Menu
Environment

Hollywood film predicted virus crisis

by Lia Eustachewich
24th Jan 2020 2:39 PM

THE deadly coronavirus crisis is unfolding just like the plot of noughties flick Contagion, according to freaked-out germophobes on social media.

In the 2011 thriller, starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Matt Damon, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention struggles to ward off a fast-spreading mystery virus that eventually wipes out tens of millions of people worldwide, reports NY Post.

The flick's ending reveals Paltrow's character, Beth, is patient zero and that she contracted the virus in Hong Kong. The infection was borne via a sick bat that infected a slaughtered pig handled by a chef who later comes into contact with Beth.

 

 

Gwyneth Paltrow as Beth Emhoff in the thriller Contagion. Picture: Supplied
Gwyneth Paltrow as Beth Emhoff in the thriller Contagion. Picture: Supplied

 

Jude Law is seen wearing a hazmat suit in Contagion. Picture: Supplied
Jude Law is seen wearing a hazmat suit in Contagion. Picture: Supplied

 

 

Meanwhile, the coronavirus, which causes flu-like symptoms, first appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan and is believed to have originated from a shady seafood market that sold wildlife for human consumption, including wolf pups, porcupine, salamanders and rats.

The Twittersphere was losing its mind over the similarities between the Steven Soderbergh-directed movie and the current viral outbreak.

"Reading about coronavirus and seriously freaking out right now because I've seen Contagion (2011). Steven Soderbergh," one person tweeted.

Another noted: "This coronavirus sh*t starting to look like the movie Contagion."

 

 

The coronavirus has killed at least 17 people and sickened hundreds of others across four countries, including the US, which recorded its first case in Washington state.

The plot of Contagion isn't all that far-fetched, however.

Bats - and the catlike mammal known as a civet - have long been linked to the spread of the deadly Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that first infected humans in southern China in 2002.

This article originally appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced with permission

