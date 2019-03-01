Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

This surely makes Damon an honorary Aussie

by Amy Price
1st Mar 2019 6:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRST it was Kmart, and now actor Matt Damon has been spotted back in Ballina for some BCFing fun.

Retail chain BCF (Boating Camping and Fishing) shared a now-deleted photo of the Hollywood actor visiting its Ballina store, near Byron Bay, on Wednesday, posing with store worker Jayden.

Matt Damon visited the BCF store in Ballina this week. Pictured with store worker Jayden. Photo: Instagram / @bcf.australia
Matt Damon visited the BCF store in Ballina this week. Pictured with store worker Jayden. Photo: Instagram / @bcf.australia

"Matt Damon dropped by our BCF Ballina store and said G'day to the team! What a legend, even walked away with a BCFing Expert hat!" the post read before it was deleted the following day.

It came after a photo of Damon visiting Kmart in Ballina, posted by 13-year-old fan Daniel Freeman while the rest of Hollywood was enjoying the Academy Awards ceremony, went viral on Monday.

Matt Damon made headlines after posing for this snap with 13-year-old Daniel Freeman inside Kmart Ballina. Picture: Instagram
Matt Damon made headlines after posing for this snap with 13-year-old Daniel Freeman inside Kmart Ballina. Picture: Instagram

Damon has also been spotted across the border in Queensland, visiting Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary on the Gold Coast.

The 48-year-old star of the Bourne films, along with wife Luciana and their three children, has been frequenting beaches around Byron Bay, often with friend Chris Hemsworth's family, since he arrived back in Australia in early February.

Damon spent more than two months holidaying in Byron Bay in 2018.

Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso and Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky have been enjoying regular double dates, including sitting ringside during UFC234 at Rod Laver Arena on February 10. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso and Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky have been enjoying regular double dates, including sitting ringside during UFC234 at Rod Laver Arena on February 10. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

More Stories

Show More
ballina bcf byron bay celebrity fishing holiday matt damon

Top Stories

    Future Ipswich Reader Survey

    Future Ipswich Reader Survey

    News Have your say on the future direction of Ipswich and give yourself the chance to win one of five $100 Gift Cards.

    Labor promises cash for women's sport facilities

    premium_icon Labor promises cash for women's sport facilities

    Politics Member for Blair Shayne Neumann will today announce the fix

    • 1st Mar 2019 7:00 AM
    REVEALED: Your first look at new childcare centre

    premium_icon REVEALED: Your first look at new childcare centre

    News The centre will officially welcome families on March 16

    • 1st Mar 2019 6:11 AM
    Mum's meth dose for deportation stress backfires

    premium_icon Mum's meth dose for deportation stress backfires

    Crime Drug drive mum self medicated

    • 1st Mar 2019 6:10 AM