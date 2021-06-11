Hollywood A-lister spotted at Chemmart

Russell Crowe with Isla Fischer, Sacha Baron Cohen & Christian Bale pictured after having a late lunch together at with other celebs at China Doll in Woolloomooloo. Picture by Damian Shaw

Hollywood A-lister Christian Bale was spotted at a pharmacy in far-north Queensland on Friday as the actor makes his way around Australia with his family.

Bale, 47, entered a Terry White Chemmart in the Cairns Central shopping centre shortly before lunchtime and it didn’t take long for staff to recognise who he was.

“It was exciting,” a staff member told NCA NewsWire.

The Batman star is one of the many US actors that have made Australia their temporary home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bale was hired by Kiwi director Taika Waititi to play the villain Gorr the God Butcher in the upcoming Thor movie which has drawn scores of movie stars to Sydney for filming.

Marvel blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder, starring Australia’s own Chris Hemsworth as the titular Nordic god, is scheduled to premiere next year.

Bale was spotted at a star-studded lunch in Sydney last month, sporting a shaved head and a white T-shirt.

He was seen hanging out at the Woolloomooloo eatery China Doll with Waititi, actor Russell Crowe, and singer Rita Ora, who is in Australia to be a coach on The Voice .

Husband-and-wife actor pair Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen were also in attendance.

