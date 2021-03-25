Holly’s dreams coming true as Roar back football talent

IT was only a matter of time before highly motivated Ipswich teenager Holly McQueen received a W-League contract.

Since she was five, McQueen has dreamt of playing for the Australian Matildas.

She is well on her way to that goal, preparing to represent the Young Matildas in Sydney on April 7.

McQueen has also attended elite training camps with the Australian under-17 team.

However, the former Western Pride footballer has just been given another massive boost.

The 18-year-old defender is looking forward to replacing her idol when she makes her W-League debut for Brisbane Roar.

That opportunity looms after the former Western Pride under-15 captain received a full W-League contract.

McQueen joins the Roar squad as a long-term replacement for club legend Clare Polkinghorne, who is set to leave following Sunday's final round game against Newcastle Jets.

Polkinghorne is preparing to join Swedish side Vittsjö GIK.

Holly McQueen, aged 13, already dreaming of higher football opportunities. Picture: Peter Cronin

Inspired by Olympian Polkinghorne's rise to the top, McQueen made her first Queensland Schoolgirls team in under 12.

She contested the nationals in Bendigo that year before launching her representative development, later rising into the Brisbane Roar program.

"She's actually been my idol for so long now," McQueen said of Roar legend Polkinghorne.

"It's great to be training next to her and being able to look up to her and having her teaching me her ways.

"She's always pushing me to go my hardest, showing me how to do drills. Everything she does I take in."

Thrilled to receive a W-League contract, McQueen showcased her skills and gained valuable experience during several seasons of senior football in the National Premier Leagues (NPL) Queensland women's competition.

She captained the QAS side in 2020.

Holly McQueen at Brisbane Roar training. Picture: Brisbane Roar FC/Joshua Springfield

She now has the chance to cap her progression by pushing for a first W-League appearance as the latest season draws to a close.

"Hopefully I can make my debut," the player of the future said.

"We're going for the win (against the Jets) and the home semi-final.

"It's great to be in this team - everyone is so good and so welcoming.''

Head coach Jake Goodship described McQueen as a "hard-tackling, ball-playing'' centre back with strong leadership qualities for a young player.

"It's a fantastic reward to offer her a contract and bring her into the squad and be available for selection," Goodship said.

"Holly has been in our environment now for two years as a train-on player. She has been shadowing Kim (Carroll) and Polks this whole season. Always doubling up and mirroring what they're doing.

"Off the pitch, Clare has spoken to Holly regularly with advice, recommendations, how best to prepare and how best to recover as well.

"It shows age is just a number. Whether you're 33 or 16, if you're good enough you'll get into the environment."

Holly McQueen enjoying her football as a Queensland under 15 representative playing at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex. Picture: David Nielsen

McQueen has previously spoken highly about how the Roar has helped her football development.

"It's been really great,'' she said.

"I think I've developed a lot as a player being in a program with the top girls in the state.''

Additional information from Brisbane Roar