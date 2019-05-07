No Ordinary run has Waller eyeing Doomben Cup

LAST year it was Santa Ana Lane. This time around Life Less Ordinary.

Wagga carnival form is proving a good pointer to success in Queensland after Life Less Ordinary handled the conditions best to win the Group 2 Hollindale Stakes at the Gold Coast at the weekend.

In 2017, Santa Ana Lane won the Wagga Town Plate in May. A tick over 12 months later he came to Queensland and won the Stradbroke.

Life Less Ordinary won Saturday's Hollindale 12 months to the day from his cavalier Wagga Cup success in 2018.

He now heads a powerful team for Chris Waller heading to the Doomben Cup, which include runner-up Mister Sea Wolf and Youngstar, who ran on from the back for fifth.

Waller said Life Less Ordinary had performed well during the spring and though he's not regarded as a genuine Group 1 type, horses of his quality are an important part of the racing cycle.

"That's the beauty of Australian racing. This race is worth $500,000. That's a lot of money," he said.

"It's not all about the big name Group 1 horses. It's the horses that keep the Group 1 horses honest.

Chris Waller. Picture: AAP

"(Australia is) always going to have a certain amount of Group 1 horses and we need the next tier to be strong. $500,000 races will make it happen.

"He's a good horse. He ran in the Cantala (last spring) and was very unlucky, wasn't beaten far.

"He ran well in the Doncaster first up."

Life Less Ordinary races in the colours of prominent owner Richard Pegum, who raced Waller's 2011 Hollindale winner My Kingdom Of Fife.

The colours were also winners of Friday's Wagga Cup with Abdon.

Life Less Ordinary has now shot up betting charts for the Doomben Cup, but Waller said there's a little red flag on that race for the horse.

"You have to keep him fresh. He ran first up in the Doncaster. Today was second up. That's the only query - only two weeks to the Doomben Cup," he said.

Jockey Jason Collett said he was happy to sit three wide away from the heavy kickback.

"He travelled comfortable. I had a good start from the barrier and I didn't want to drag him back just to try and get cover and send him back down to the fence too, which I wasn't really keen on," he said.

"He loved the ground. Hopefully next start it's a similar sort of track.

"His form was outstanding. In a slowly run Doncaster he was back and made really nice ground.

"He trialled well (after the Doncaster). Kerrin McEvoy said to me before the race he was really happy with the trial and the only question mark was the track. And he loved it."

Trainer Ben Currie. Picture: AAP

NATHAN EXELBY'S THE VERDICT

Ben Currie sent stewards an application on Saturday afternoon for a number of his horses to be transferred to New South Wales trainer Brett Cavanough.

"We are in the process of assessing it and are seeking some clarification from the trainer which the horses have been requested to be transferred to," Chief Steward Peter Chadwick said.

The move follows Currie's nominations being refused by Racing Queensland last week.

Lawyers for Currie filed an application for a Supreme Court Judicial Review of RQ's use of AR55 on Friday.

It is likely a hearing will be scheduled for later this week.

Meanwhile, Currie's QC Jim Murdoch told AAP a request has been made for stewards to indicate on which precedents they will base their sentence after a guilty finding of two charges under AR175(a) on Friday.

Currie's submissions are due Tuesday after which stewards will decide on a penalty.

********

Tony Gollan made the move to scratch Outback Barbie from the Silk Stocking after it became clear she was assured of a start in Saturday's Group 1 Doomben 10,000.

Gollan feared running the filly on the Heavy (9) track had the potential to derail her winter and he was happy to wait an extra week for her to resume.

Stablemate Zoustyle is a most unlikely 10,000 runner after he too was a late scratching from the Guineas.

Gollan has consistently stated he wants to be patient with the exciting gelding and he may wait an extra week to resume in a 3YO Plate (1200m) at Doomben.

********

Trainers were left in the dark over a backlog of winning prizemoney payments that have been explained away as a result of upgrades to the Racing Science Centre.

RQ has a policy to make most payments within seven days of a horse running.

Prizemoney above normal Saturday payouts ($42,500) are subject to a swab approval from QRIC, which usually takes 3-4 weeks.

But no payments have been made on those winners (which includes the big day at the Gold Coast in March) since March 3.

QRIC released a statement last week saying upgrades to the RCC was the reason.

"Some delays to testing results and prizemoney payments can be expected due to the construction program in the instrumentation rooms, but these will be addressed quickly with the resumption of full operations at the Racing Science Centre," QRIC said in a statement.