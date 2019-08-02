Menu
BOOZY BEFRIEND: A man having drinks at a luxury Coast hotel was allegedly lured to a car and held captive for hours.
Crime

Holidaymaker lured from luxury hotel bar, tortured for hours

Felicity Ripper
by
2nd Aug 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 5:45 AM
A HOLIDAYMAKER was allegedly lured from a luxury Sunshine Coast hotel, held captive and tortured by a man and woman in a five-hour ordeal.

Police have alleged Timothy Andrew Butler, 28, and Katrina Patricia Nadine Gorrie, 32, befriended the Sydney man at Sofitel Noosa before forcing him into their car on Sunday, April 14.

Noosa CIB officer-in-charge Tim Byrnes said the man was allegedly punched repeatedly and forced to take money out an ATM.

"After four or five hours he was released and made his way to the police station," detective Senior Sergeant Byrnes said.

"He was later treated for his superficial injuries."

Through footage from multiple CCTV cameras, police were able to identify the alleged co-offenders.

Ms Gorrie, from Tewantin, was arrested two weeks later on the Gold Coast while Mr Butler, originally from Centenary Heights, was arrested almost four weeks later south of Brisbane.

They remained in police custody while their matters were heard in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Ms Gorrie and Mr Butler both faced charges of torture, deprivation of liberty- unlawfully detain/confined, and robbery with violence.

Mr Butler faced a total of 10 charges which also included trespassing and wilful damage.

He didn't apply for bail while Ms Gorrie was refused bail.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist adjourned both cases to August 13 for committal mention.

Sofitel Noosa has been reached for comment.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

