Environment

Holiday swimmers' close call with 3m bull shark

by Greg Stolz
21st Sep 2020 3:43 PM
The school holidays have only just started and already there's been a shark scare at one of the Gold Coast's most popular beaches.

A 3m bull shark has reportedly swum under swimmers at Snapper Rocks on Monday morning, just metres from where a Coast real estate agent was fatally mauled while surfing at Greenmount on September 8.

The alarm was raised by shark monitoring service Dorsal Shark Reports.

It follows the horrific attack on Mr Slater and a spate of recent shark encounters including a paddle boarder who was reportedly bumped by a 5m great white at Burleigh Heads last Thursday.

Large schools of baitfish have also been prolific at Coast beaches in recent weeks.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has said beachgoers should be 'alert but not alarmed' about entering the ocean during the school holidays.

Surf lifesavers and council lifeguards have also stepped up shark patrols, using helicopters, drones and jet skis.

They have urged people to avoid swimming at dawn and dusk and when conditions are murky.

