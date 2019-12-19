Holiday hotspots sure to lure people out on the water

FISHING LINES

SOMERSET Dam has been firing over the past few weeks with reports of good bass schools around Queen Street and Pelican Point always welcome.

Although these bass schools are responding to a wide range of lures, there have been a few standout presentations.

Most of the schools have been sitting just off the drop-offs along the old river bed.

Once you find the schools, slowly wind in smaller chatter baits like the Spectre Jig while drifting using the wind or your electric motor.

Hopping blades, spoons or soft plastics through the schools is a great way to target yellowbelly and bass if they go off the chew during the day.

If you are heading out to the dam with kids, or just want to sit back and relax, trolling deep divers like the Smak Brolga or Halco Poltergeists in the 8m diver is a great way to target the bigger bass.

Focus your trolling runs along the old river bed drop-offs and steeper rocky banks for better results.

The pelagic action is still red hot off the Gold Coast with plenty of mackerel, dolphin fish and smaller yellowfin tuna coming aboard the boats.

If you want to chase the mackerel and tuna, head out early and keep an eye on the sky for birds.

The birds will help you find the feeding tuna and mackerel schools as they herd up the baitfish and drive them to the surface.

North of the Gold Coast Seaway is a great place to start looking. Once you find the pelagic casting metal slugs or small stick baits into the bait balls is the best method to target the them.

Keep your retrieve very quick and try not to get too close to the bait ball as you don’t want to scare the predators away.

The dolphin fish are a little further afield. However the weather reports look great this weekend so they should be within reach of most boats.

Trolling smaller brightly coloured skirts around the deeper reefs and drop-offs situated off the Gold Coast is a great place to start looking. Keep your eyes on the look out for any floating debris as even the smallest palm frond can hold a school of dolphin fish.

If you find a school, try throwing small cubes of unweighted pilchards at them.

Brisbane River fun

Closer to home, the threadfin salmon and sharks are still dominating the reports from the upper Brisbane River.

Fishing from the bank using baits of mullet fillets or small portions of freshwater eel is the best way to target the sharks. However expect bi-catch of threadfin salmon.

If you want to target the threadfin salmon, live prawns or baitfish are good options. Some anglers are even catching them using lures like swimsuits, small diving lures or soft plastics fishing the shallows or numerous drop-offs.

Charltons Bait and Tackle is at 18 Kerwick Street, Redbank. Phone (07) 3818167.