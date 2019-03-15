Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jetstar's See It All Sale is offering flights for as low as $37.
Jetstar's See It All Sale is offering flights for as low as $37. Warren Lynam
Travel

HOLIDAY DREAMS: See it all with Jetstar's crazy sale

Ashley Carter
by
15th Mar 2019 11:00 AM

FEEL like a holiday? Jetstar's latest 'See It All Sale' has launched again, offering flights from as low as $37.

While the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane might not have access to the crazy cheap flights, travellers can still nab some great deals to holiday hot spots across the country.

You can fly from the Sunshine Coast Airport to Sydney for just $61, and Adelaide and Melbourne for $81.

If you're happy to travel from Brisbane, flights to Sydney and the Whitsunday Coast are under $60, while flights to Melbourne, Adelaide and Tasmania range from $80-$95.

If an inland holiday is more of a draw, flights to Uluru from Brisbane are $101.

 

Jetstar flight takes off at Sunshine Coast Airport.
Jetstar flight takes off at Sunshine Coast Airport. Erle Levey

Travel dates range from May until December 2019, excluding peak school holiday dates, and while Club Jetstar members got first pickings the sale is now available to the general public to book.

For more information visit www.jetstar.com/au/en/deals/see-it-all-sale.

Happy travelling!

cheap flights jetstar sunshine coast airport travel
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Cheers to charity, mates drink up each month to raise cash

    premium_icon Cheers to charity, mates drink up each month to raise cash

    News Find out how you can join in the fun

    • 15th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
    Where your car is most likely to be stolen

    premium_icon Where your car is most likely to be stolen

    Crime Two vehicle types have held the top spot.

    Devastation as CMC Rocks camps washed away

    premium_icon Devastation as CMC Rocks camps washed away

    Weather There's no relief in sight either, with the outlook for today.