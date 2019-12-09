Holiday checklist to keep your club safe over break

Club officials need to take precautions to ensure their valuable sporting assets are protected over the Christmas break. Pictured: David Lems

HOUSE RULES

WITH school holidays upon us a lot of clubs will be working towards winding up their activities for 2019.

This means that a large number of sporting facilities and clubhouses will be left unattended for an extended period of time over the Christmas break.

Below is a checklist that will help your club deter unwanted visitors, save power and protect your assets:

Pull the plug – unplug appliances that can be turned off to protect them from power surges and save power;

Use surge-protect power boards to protect appliances that must remain turned on;

Take a stocktake of items that are in the clubhouse including canteen stock and equipment and consider taking some photos of items as proof of storage;

Securely store portable equipment or materials that may go walkabout or could be used by vandals to damage your facilities;

Clean any debris from around your facilities;

Remove keys to any vehicles, mowers, tractors stored onsite and store them away from the club facilities and remove valuable items or store them in a secure place where they can’t be seen;

Give the change rooms, canteen, eating areas, first aid rooms, etc a thorough clean;

Ensure windows and doors are secured and any alarms activated;

Arrange for someone staying home over the Christmas period to periodically drive past or call in to check your club or ask a neighbour to keep an eye out on the facility.

With some preparation for periods of inactivity, hopefully you’ll be able to have a smooth restart to your activities following the holidays.

Valuable grants help regional athletes

IPSWICH City Council’s Sport and Recreation Achievement Grant program provides financial support to athletes representing Queensland or Australia at an eligible sporting event.

The grant also provides the same level of support to umpires and referees attending eligible events.

Applicants are encouraged to visit the Ipswich Council webpage to read the guidelines to determine if they are eligible before applying.

Applications are open all year round. However they must be lodged within three months before or after the event that the athlete, umpire or referee is attending.

Applicants will be required to provide the following documentation:

Written confirmation of the applicant’s selection to participate in an eligible national or international competition as an athlete, umpire or referee on the letterhead of the recognised governing body. The confirmation must include the applicants name, the name of the event selected for, location of event and date/s of event;and proof of residency.

To apply for a Sport and Recreation Achievement Grant, fill out the online form available at www.ipswich.qld.gov.au