Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Holden Commodore VF was the last Holden produced in Australia
The Holden Commodore VF was the last Holden produced in Australia
Motoring

Holden to quit Australia

by David McCowen
17th Feb 2020 12:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Australian brand will be retired by General Motors as the American car giant moves to address falling demand for its cars.

Holden told dealers this afternoon that GM decided to pull out of Australia following a decision to stop building cars in right-hand-drive.

It is expected to make a public announcement soon.

This follows Holden axing the Commodore and Astra in December due to slow sales, saying at the time it was concentrating on more profitable, higher volume SUVs.

The Commodore was the country's best-selling car for 15 years, reaching a peak of 94,642 sales in 1998.

A senior multi-franchise Holden dealer, who declined to be named, said the move was "not a huge surprise".

"Customer inquiries have dried up and the franchise is simply not what it used to be," he said.

Holden ceased making the Commodore in Australia in 2017 and sales spiralled from that point on.

This year it has sold just 43,176 cars, a far cry from the 106,092 it sold just five years ago.

 

More to come

More Stories

Show More
editors picks general motors holden motoring

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmer’s brush with British comedy superstar

        premium_icon Farmer’s brush with British comedy superstar

        News The British comedian filmed segments for the fourth season of his hit Netflix show in Ipswich.

        Name and shame: One driver caught twice with ice in system

        premium_icon Name and shame: One driver caught twice with ice in system

        News Every Monday the QT publishes the names of people who front Ipswich Magistrates...

        So you want to run for council?

        premium_icon So you want to run for council?

        News ‘Now is the time for people to put their name forward,’ says former politician.

        GIRLS ONLY: New Lockyer team set to rival Toowoomba

        premium_icon GIRLS ONLY: New Lockyer team set to rival Toowoomba

        News CHANCE to give it a go for girls curious about cricket.