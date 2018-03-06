Holden recalling 22,000 vehicles due to possible fuel leak

More than 22,000 Holden CG Captivas have been recalled.

HOLDEN has issued a recall notice on a popular sports utility vehicle.

The recall applies to more than 22,000 Holden CG Captivas with model years 2007-2010, powered by the 2.0-litre diesel engine.

According to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission notice, a fracture on the fuel feed hose connector may cause the fuel feed hose to disconnect and leak fuel.

"A fuel leak could result in an engine stall or an engine bay fire, posing a risk of injury to the vehicle occupant(s) and other road users," the notice says.

The full VIN list of affected vehicles is available on the ACCC website, click here to see if your vehicle is on the list. The affected build range is from KL3CA26RJ9B258567 to KL3CG26RJ9B503405.

GM Holden will write to all affected customers to notify them of required action.

Affected customers can contact either Holden Customer Care by phoning 1800 033 349, or their nearest Holden dealer to arrange vehicle inspection and repair.

Last week, Holden recalled about 333,000 vehicles in Australia affected by the Takata airbag recall - including popular models such as the Barina, Astra and Cruze hatchbacks.

A statement from Holden indicated some models will be fixed sooner than others: "We are developing our plan in response to the recall. The recall notice calls for a progressive series of recalls, and our plan will reflect this".

Holden also says none of its cars are equipped with any Takata 'alpha' airbag inflators, which have a one-in-two chance of spraying shrapnel in a crash.

"Holden will contact customers directly at an appropriate time if their car is being recalled."

The list of affected cars includes:

Holden Astra (MY2005 - 2009)

Opel Astra (MY2012 - 2013)

Holden Astra (MY2014 - 2017)

Holden Trax (MY2013 - 2018)

Holden Barina (MY2012 - 2018)

Holden Cruze (MY2010 - 2016)

Holden Cascada (MY2015 - 2017)

Opel Cascada (MY2014)

Opel Mokka (MY2014)

Opel Zafira (MY2013)

SAAB 9-3 (MY2006 - 2011)

SAAB 9-5 (MY2006 - 2011)