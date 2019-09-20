Holden burnout driver claims it was his first time

Burning rubber was the smell of the day at the Etown Burnouts.

A DRIVER busted doing burnouts claimed it was his first time, an Ipswich court heard this week.

Brendan James Lee Duckett, 22, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to wilfully making unnecessary noise or smoke on August 11 on River Road in Bundamba.

Duckett told police he was being an idiot, but said it was the first burnout he had attempted.

Police came across Duckett driving a white Holden Commodore after attention was drawn by engine noise.

The officers were on patrol when they heard a car engine revving loudly and saw smoke emitting from the Holden's tyres.

"It was the first time he's ever done a burnout. Says he is an idiot,” defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said.

Magistrate David Shepherd fined him $500.