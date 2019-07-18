Why the Holden and Ford rivalry still burns among owners

BATTLE: Car enthusiasts Michael Dutton and Brad Yarrow get into the friendly Ford and Holden rivalry with a VT Commodore and BA Falcon.

BATTLE: Car enthusiasts Michael Dutton and Brad Yarrow get into the friendly Ford and Holden rivalry with a VT Commodore and BA Falcon. Rob Williams

IT HAS been almost two years since an Australian car rolled off the production line but the deep rivalry between old brands remains strong.

When Supercars rolls into Queensland Raceway next weekend Holden and Ford owners will be cheering from the hill.

The golden era for the car brands may have passed in Australia, but try telling that to the passionate owners rooting for their favourite racers.

Two passionate Aussie car owners met at Queens Park yesterday to stoke the passion of the rivalry.

"I've just been a Holden man from my dad's days," Ipswich man Brad Yarrow said.

"Dad used to own a (Peter) Brock Commodore.

"My old mate had a Falcon and dad used to tell him to park it on the street."

Luckily, Michael Dutton never drove his pride and joy over to Brad's home.

"I have blue blood running through my veins," Mr Dutton said.

With a Ford tattoo on his right shoulder, the colourful BA Falcon owner said middle Australia was keeping the red and blue battle alive.

"It's a fantastic rivalry for Australia," he said.

"My father had Fords for most of my life."

He purchased the sentimental Falcon in 2005 and continues to upgrade it.

Supercars will race at Queensland Raceway from July 26-28.