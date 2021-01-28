The “last Holden” built has hit auction – where it’s set to earn someone a huge price tag – but now another one has emerged.

The “last Holden” built has hit auction – where it’s set to earn someone a huge price tag – but now another one has emerged.

Australia is now officially blessed with two "last Holdens".

One has never been driven and is at the National Motor Museum in Birdwood.

It was thought to be the very last car to roll off the production line at Elizabeth.

But yesterday, The Advertiser revealed there was another "unofficial" last Holden - a VF Series II SSV Redline Commodore - that was being sold by auction with a $500,000 price tag.

Vendor Lloyds Auctions says it has carried out a verification process - involving a sophisticated collection of photos, videos and paperwork from a worker at the Elizabeth plant during its final weeks in 2017 - and can officially claim that the Commodore can legitimately be sold as the true "last Holden".

A Lloyds spokeswomanverified that it has the final body framed, its VIN (vehicle identification number) was the last to be stamped and its body the last to be painted.

The ‘very’ last Holden manufactured in Australia, a Holden VF Series II SSV Redline, is going up for auction this weekend and expected to fetch $500,000.

In the last days of the Holden plant, and knowing the car had not been finished, the Adelaide workers established through the company that it had been assigned to Booran Holden in Victoria. Knowing its secret significance, one snapped it up sight unseen.

The only thing missing is the official tag certified by Holden as the official "last Holden", which the National Motor Museum confirmed with General Motors yesterday.

It is now being sold in an online auction with a target price of $500,000.

Bidding - which ends Friday - has already reached $255,000.

Originally published as Hold on - are there two last Holdens?