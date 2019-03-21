Hold off as fuel prices are high

THE RACQ is urging drivers to hold off filling up as the cost of fuel is currently high across the city.

The recommended fair fuel price for Ipswich is 144.2c/L.

"We're in the expensive phase of the price cycle so if drivers can hold off filling up for a little longer they'll get the best deal at the bowser," RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said.

"If you do need to fill up - you can find fuel almost 20 cents per litre in some areas of Ipswich."

The best deal on offer is at West Ipswich.

The Metro at 256 Brisbane St is selling at 134c/L.

Boonah's BP is also selling at 143.9c/L.

There are 13 stations to avoid.

They are Caltex at Ripley, Brassall, Booval, Blacksoil, Churchill, Ipswich and Yamanto; the Coles Express at Booval and Karalee, the BP at Haigslea, Yamanto and Tivoli, and Freedom Fuel at Fernvale.

They are all selling at 153.9c/L.

