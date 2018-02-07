Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifestyle

Don’t get stung on a car service, here's what to do

Amanda Tucker has taken savings on replacement parts into her own hands. Pic: Sue Graham
Amanda Tucker has taken savings on replacement parts into her own hands. Pic: Sue Graham
by Anthony Keane

IT was the nonchalance of the car dealership's customer service staff member that completely threw me.

I'd been just been told that my scheduled service on my three-year-old car was going to cost more than $1000 because that's what the logbook required, and that they could book me in tomorrow.

Flabbergasted by the quote after expecting to pay the usual $150-$300, this was the tipping point for my much cheaper future in car servicing costs. I haven't been back to the dealership since.

Research by consumer group Choice found that about half of drivers believed they had to get serviced by their new car dealer to keep the warranty intact, when in fact they were legally entitled to shop around.

Logbooks that come with new cars often promote this myth by leaving spaces for dealer stamps contain persuasive wording, while dealers also promote genuine parts that can be up to 60 per cent more expensive than identical non-genuine parts, Choice says.

However, extended warranties that may kick in after manufacturers' warranties may require servicing at the dealer, it says.

Amanda Tucker saves money by buying replacement parts herself and having a mechanic install them. Pic Sue Graham
Amanda Tucker saves money by buying replacement parts herself and having a mechanic install them. Pic Sue Graham

Apart from shopping around for cheaper but reliable servicing options, there are other ways to save money on car services or repairs:

• Don't blindly comply when a logbook says a part should be replaced - check with your mechanic if it is absolutely necessary or whether it can be delayed until the next service;

• Do-it-yourself repairs have become a thing of the past for many people as the technology in modern cars is akin to a space shuttle's, but some self-education about what may be causing mechanical issues puts you ahead of most consumers.

• Read the invoice and clarify any costs that you don't completely understand.

• Some people recommend sourcing your own parts online or from auto wreckers and delivering them to the mechanic, which may help avoid mark-ups.

Just because car servicing has gone beyond the brainpower of most motorists, it doesn't mean that you should simply accept all quotes and costs without asking questions.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  car service lifehacks lifestyle motoring

Just In

REVEALED: New development for old Masters site

REVEALED: New development for old Masters site

There are plans for 10 tenancies and a small cafe.

Developer buying major shopping complex for millions

St Ives Shopping Centre has been owned by Geewood Pty Ltd since the company purchased the site in 1994 for $11.2 million.

The centre last changed hands in 1994 for $11.2 million.

UPDATE: Bridge jumper charged by police

Screenshot from video of man jumping off the David Trumpy bridge in Ipswich.

UPDATE: Man who jumped from Trumpy Bridge charged

NDIS help for families with autistic kids

Ollie Frahm, 5, is part of a program at AEIOU Camira for children with autism as part of the NDIS roll-out. Pictured with mum Sarah Frahm.

AEIOU Camira shining a light for families applying for NDIS

Local Partners

Pizza Hut bringing back dine-in restaurant

THE dine-in experience people remember so fondly from their childhood is back but with some 21st century twists.

Frat boys’ sick sex contest

A Cornell University fraternity has been busted hosting a sickening sex contest dubbed the 'pig roast‘. Picture: Supplied

The heavier the woman, the more points awarded.

Supermarket savings in 14 steps. How to save $1500 a year

Be vigilant to save money when heading to the supermarket. Illustration by John Tiedemann

Avoid the oldest supermarket trick in the book.

Go straight to jail! Python interrupts Monopoly session

A snake made an unwelcome guest to the board games night.

Python puts dramatic end to monopoly session

After hundreds detained, school’s shoe ban is ‘common sense’

Shoe rules in The Gap State High School’s student planner for 2018.

THE Queensland government is backing the high school

Mutant crayfish taking over world

Marbled crayfish are all female and capable of fertilising their own eggs. The fact they carry three sets of chromosomes appears to enable them to adapt to a wide variety of environments.

A GLOBAL invasion is underway

'Well done': Reaction to first transgender student

New Glennie School principal Kim Cohen.

Community responds to Glennie decision