Labor leader’s ‘delusional, nasty’ speech

The Will Hodgman-led Liberal party has won a second term and will govern with a majority following Saturday's Tasmanian state election. AAP Image - Rob Blakers

REBECCA White has been attacked by politicians and voters alike following the angry concession speech full of vitriol she made in the wake of yesterdays Tasmanian election loss.

The ABC election analyst Antony Green called the election just before 9.30pm last night, saying the Liberals, led by Premier Will Hodgman, had won the 13 seats it needed in the 25-seat parliament to govern in its own right for a second term.

Ms White, who only took on the role of Tasmanian Opposition Leader last year, conceded defeat shortly afterwards at 9.40pm but her speech has raised eyebrows.

"We always knew that we were up against it, and we have very nearly pushed a first-term government to defeat," she told cheering supporters at the tally room in Hobart.

"We have won seats, we have had a swing statewide back to the Labor Party this election."

But a defiant Ms White failed to congratulate Mr Hodgman on his win, and also claimed her opponent's campaign was bankrolled by gaming companies.

"The Tasmanian people have put this Liberal government on notice: today marks a new era in Tasmanian politics," Ms White said.

"People want transparent, good government that is going to benefit them and not somebody's rich mate.

"The Tasmanian people should be represented by the best representatives; not the richest.

She said Labor had run a positive campaign on issues people cared about including housing and the health system.

But Trade Minister Steven Ciobo slammed Ms White's 'extraordinarily ungracious' speech and said her funding claims were 'absurd' and an example of 'sour grapes'.

The Hobart Mercury has the Liberals on 13 seats, Labor on 10 and the Greens with two.

The Liberal government went into this election with 15 seats and Labor seven. The Greens held three seats.

It's back-to-back wins for Premier Will Hodgman who in 2014 led the Liberal Party to a convincing victory with a 12 per cent swing, winning 15 of 25 seats.

The former senator Jacqui Lambie, who did not stand, conceded defeat for her 12 candidates.

" ... we got done over by cash. We just didnâ't have it," she said.

Mr Hodgman has claimed victory and thanked Tasmanians for returning him to a second term. He also paid a heartfelt tribute to former attorney-general and one-time cabinet colleague Vanessa Goodwin, 48, who died on Saturday after a battle with brain cancer.

"I thank you, Vanessa, for what you have done to help me and our party be the very best it can be," an emotional Mr Hodgman said of his childhood friend, who he visited in hospital on polling day.

"With the loss of someone so dear to us, it gives us a true perspective on life.

"But I can assure you that never before have I had a stronger resolve to lead a government that will forever do what is in our state's best interests.

Mr Hodgman has become just the second Liberal leader in Tasmania's history to be re-elected with a majority.

The Liberals lost two seats from a 2014 haul of 15.

Mr Hodgman trumpeted strong economic management and job creation throughout a relentless five-week campaign.

"Tasmania is a very different place now to what it was four years ago," he said during his victory speech.

"Our state is more confident, it is prouder, it is stronger. And I believe our best days are ahead of us."

Tasmania uses the Hare-Clark electoral system, with five MPs elected in each of the five electorates.

Roughly 330,000 Tasmanian had been expected to vote throughout the day before polls closed at 6pm (AEDT).

Around 50,000 people have already pre-polled, the Tasmanian Electoral Commission says.