Hodges takes a hit for ‘poor’ Titans

Titans coach Craig Hodges looks on during the round 19 match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Brisbane Broncos at Cbus Super Stadium on July 27, 2019 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Titans coach Craig Hodges looks on during the round 19 match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Brisbane Broncos at Cbus Super Stadium on July 27, 2019 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

STAND-IN Titans coach Craig Hodges admits he must shoulder some of the responsibility for his side's 58-6 trouncing by the Roosters at the SCG at the weekend.

The struggling Gold Coast were subjected to their worst defeat since their inception in 2007.

It was also their second-biggest losing margin since their 54-0 loss to the Broncos in Round 22, 2017.

Now cemented to bottom of the ladder, the club is staring down the barrel of their worst season on record having only won four games.

Their previous worst win-rate in the NRL came in 2011 when the club won six games.

Hodges described the match as "disappointing" and "fairly poor" and questioned whether he pushed the players too hard in the lead-up to the game.

"I probably have to accept a chunk of responsibility for that myself," Hodges said.

The Titans were no match for the Roosters at the SCG. Picture: AAP

"We squeezed them really hard the past few weeks to try and get the best out of them.

"Maybe we flattened them a bit much, maybe squeezed them too hard.

"Whatever we've done, for all of us, that was way off the mark. It was unacceptable."

The club is set to be bolstered this weekend by the return of workhorse Jai Arrow if named on Tuesday.

However, former Australian and Queensland forward Corey Parker said Arrow's return will come to nothing if his teammates did not improve.

James Tedesco was on fire for the Roosters against the Titans. Picture: Getty Images

"I can't stress enough the individual performance or pride that those players have to have," Parker said.

"You can't go and look your mate in the eye and say you had a real hot go with a scoreline of 58 points.

"I've been on the receiving end of some shellackings in my time and you just can't do it.

"Jai Arrow, yeah he might be back, and he'll turn up and give his best, but hopefully there's some players around him that will do the same."

Live stream the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership on KAYO SPORTS. Every game of every round live & anytime on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14 day free trial >

Live stream the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership on KAYO SPORTS. Every game of every round live & anytime on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14 day free trial >