Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kedron-Wavell's Alyssa Kerr tackles UQ's Morgan Gallagher. Photo by Andrew Blanchard.
Kedron-Wavell's Alyssa Kerr tackles UQ's Morgan Gallagher. Photo by Andrew Blanchard.
Hockey

HOCKEY LIVESTREAM: Senior women’s finals today

by Andrew Dawson
26th Sep 2020 9:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Blockbuster livestream finals hockey continues today right here, with four senior women grand finals live from the State Hockey Centre.

Last night Pine Rivers St Andrews beat Kedron Wavell 3-2 in a J1 junior boys grand final thriller. Watch the replay here.

 

RELATED LINKS

WATCH REPLAYS OF GIRLSUNDER 13/UNDER 18 GRAND FINALS

WATCH REPLAYS OF BOYS JUNIOR DIV 1 SEMI-FINALS

THE MOMENT UNI'S HANNAH ASTBURY STOOD TALL AND DELIVERED

COMMERCIAL GREAT RENEE TAYLOR REFLECTS ON PAST

BRITT WILKINSON'S MILESTONE MOMENT

HIGH PRAISE FOR NIKKI TAYLOR

JADE SMITH ON THE RISE

 

Today's games will be

12pm: Div 3 - Commercial vs Kedron Wavell.

1:30pm: Div 2 - University of QLD vs Commercial

3pm: Div 1 - Commercial v Ascot

4:30pm: Div 1 - Kedron Wavell v University of QLD

 

The Division 1 decider continues a proud finals tradition between University of Queensland and Kedron Wavell who have played in the two previous grand finals.

It will be University's third successive grand final appearances after 2019 and the historic first ever appearance in 2018.

 

Some key points:

Kedron Wavell v University

+ Kedron Wavell won their Maiden Division 1 Premiership in 2019, beating University of QLD 3 Nil with Alyssa Kerr was awarded the Win McMullin Shield for Best & Fairest player in the Grand Final

+ University their Maiden Division 1 Premiership in 2018, beating Easts

+ Head to Head in 2020 - Kedron Wavell 3-1

+ Britt Wilkinson (Kedron-Wavell) is the top scorer this season with 15 goals from 11 games.

+ University of Queensland (and Brisbane Blaze) goalkeeper Hannah Astbury is injured and recovering from surgery.

 

Commercial vs Ascot (3 v 4)

Head to Head in 2020 - Commercial won 3-2

Sara Rogers (Ascot) will be umpiring the Division 3 GF between Commercial and Kedron Wavell

 

Division 2

Commercial v University grand final

University of QLD are reigning Premiers of Division 2

Shannon Donald (UQ) was awarded the Elaine Green Shield for Best & Fairest in the Grand Final

Head to Head in 2020 - UQ won 2-0

 

Division 3

Commercial v Kedron Wavell (1 v 2)

Kedron Wavell are reigning Premiers of Division 3.

Abby Heffernan (KW) was awarded the BWHA Perpetual Lyn Thomas Shield for Most Promising Umpire in 2019

Melanie Blanchard (KW) was awarded the BWHA Perpetual Lyn Thomas Shield for Most Promising Umpire in 2018

Head to Head in 2020 - Commercial won 4-2

 

 

FULL LIVE-STREAMING SCHEDULE

 

TODAY

BWHA finals

Division 3

Grand final

Noon: Commercial v Kedron Wavell (1 v 2)

 

Division 2

Grand final

1.30pm: Commercial v University grand final

 

Division 1

Play-off final

3pm: Commercial vs Ascot (3 v 4)

 

Division 1

Grand final

4.30pm: Kedron Wavell v University of Queensland

 

OCTOBER 10

BHA senior men's division 1 semi-finals

OCTOBER 17

BHA senior men's division 1 preliminary finals

OCTOBER 24

BHA senior men's division 1 grand finals

Originally published as HOCKEY LIVESTREAM: Senior women's finals today

More Stories

brisbane hockey livestream sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man killed in 4WD crash overnight

        Premium Content Man killed in 4WD crash overnight

        News A man has been killed in a single vehicle crash at Bundamba overnight.

        Hiring now? Bunnings addresses Plainland rumour

        Premium Content Hiring now? Bunnings addresses Plainland rumour

        News THE retail giant has confirmed it will provide 80+ jobs to locals with the...

        Straddie elders join growing calls for island investigation

        Premium Content Straddie elders join growing calls for island investigation

        News Stradbroke Island families join forces to call for probe

        Men torch car in act of revenge

        Premium Content Men torch car in act of revenge

        News A District Court judge has heard a man torched a car belonging to his ex-partner’s...