HOCKEY LIVESTREAM: BHA Grand final day
Watch livestreams today of the BHA division 1, division 2 and division 3 grand finals from 12.30pm on this website. See all the teams here.
Over the last seven weeks we have brought you the junior finals, masters finals, BWHA grand finals and the BHA semi-final series.
And now enjoy BHA grand final day live from the State Hockey Centre.
THE TEAMS
Division 1
Labrador
Goal keeper Aaron Weiss, 9. Joe Reardon, 11. Joey Sandor, 13.Ethan White, 12. Luke Tyne, 25. Brent Livermore, 2. Will Mathison, 7. Adam Imer, 26. Dylan Wotherspoon, 10. Reagan Martin, 8. Blake Wotherspoon, 14. Corey Piggin, 1. Kyle Prestwich, 15. Sam Young, 3. Bradley, 5. Lucas Brown,
Eastern suburbs
5. Scott Boyde, 1. James Easton, goal keeper Lee Casey, 8. Matt Shaw.
2. Mackenzie Warne. 15. Will Prest. 11. Matt Pembroke, 10. Tyler Spry,
13. Michael Doan, 7. Arin Doig. 4. David Hubbard, 12. Jacob Webber, 9. Hugh Pembroke, 6. Zac McCoombes, 14. Oliver Roberts, 13. Kane Posselt
Division 2
Eastern Suburbs
Goal keeper Steven Collins, 8. Alex Hough, 5. Will Prest, Cooper Hanscomb, 13. Peter Dalley, 7. Mitchell Roberts, 4. Ben Ward, 15. Zac McCoombes, 11. Oliver Roberts, 1. Sam Ruprecht, 6. Nick Heath, 16. Harrison Courtney, 12. Oliver Prest, 2. Ryan Hughes, 3. Ryley
Kroning, 14. Troy Elder, 17. Andrew Doan, 71. Hamish West, 9. Christian Wilson,
Redcliffe
6. Damien Budd, 7. David Halliday, 10. Nathan Haslam, 12. Ryan
Petzer, goal keeper Kelly Hullet, 8. Kyle Murphy, 15. Adrian Cross, 1. Josh Hagenbach, 2. Peter Somers, 78. Anthony Cooroy, 3. Shane Rudken, 91. Lachlan McKinnon, 11. Russell
Odendaal, No.14 Nick Budd, 14. Aaron Kreis, 5. Tom Campbell.
Division 3
Pine Rivers St Andrews
1.Jacob Anderson, 9. Jarrod Farlow, 3. Matthew
Bradley, 12. Matthew Kleidon, 10. Greg Robertson, 4. Clinton Hart, 7. Cooper Punch, goal keeper Conner Robertson, 5. Ryk Thiessens, 8. Jason Baldwin, 6. Nicholas Rowland, 2. Oliver
Tuner, 13. Edward Westcott, 11. Michael Cockerill, 14. Jonathan Copland, 15. Tyler Newell.
University
5. Rodney Lorrimar, 13. Pat Mushan, goal keeper Luke Webb Luke. 8. Alan Bolton, 12. Dom
McMahon, 7. Preetesh Morar, 1. Phillips Reece, 3. Will Tracey, 9. Peter Harrison, 6. Kai Plos. 14. James Heffernan, 2. Ethan Holland, 15. Nathan Moss, 11. Jimmy Botella, 4. James Lynch, 6. Michael Troup.
LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE
12.30pm
Division 3: University v Pine Rivers St Andrews
2pm
Division 2: Easts v Redcliffe
3.30pm
Division 1: Labrador v Easts
