Hockey first? Ipswich wonder woman takes on vital new role

JUGGLING ACT: Hancocks A Grade captain Sara Rogers is preparing for another busy season in the Ipswich and Brisbane hockey competitions.

JUGGLING ACT: Hancocks A Grade captain Sara Rogers is preparing for another busy season in the Ipswich and Brisbane hockey competitions. Rob Williams

LOYAL Ipswich sportswoman Sara Rogers has never been afraid of a massive challenge.

She's led teams to hockey premierships, captained her side at international level and been a willing coach when needed.

However, in what could be a first for Ipswich hockey, Rogers has added another demanding role to her long list of commitments for the 2018 season.

She's offered to coach the Hancock Brothers men's A Grade side in the Ipswich competition starting next month.

Her first time guiding the men will be in addition to leading the Hancocks A Grade women and continuing her Brisbane competition duties playing top grade for Ascot and coaching a Division 1 junior team.

"It's different,'' Rogers said of overseeing an A Grade men's side in Ipswich.

"The club said that they would help me out a bit, especially if my games clash in Brisbane.''

The well-organised and highly respected Rogers is keen to develop her coaching skills having worked previously with the Queensland and Australian Country teams while recovering from knee surgery in 2016.

"I enjoy coaching the men and it's just to further my coaching,'' said Rogers, who turns 31 on March 5.

"They (the men) see the game a little bit differently to women so it's a nice challenge.''

Rogers' extended juggling act looms after she was recalled to the Australian Country team for their next two-week tour to Singapore in April.

She's also training for the South West Lumberjills representative team preparing for the Super League championships in May.

Although playing in Brisbane is important for her representative progress, Rogers has always retained strong ties to her home city.

She's shared in two Hancocks A Grade premierships, including the historic 2012 feat that ended a 33-year title drought for the women's team.

The Ipswich born and bred fitness fanatic is keen to continue helping the Hancocks women this year after last year's disappointing grand final loss to Wests.

"There wasn't too many games that clashed (last year) so it was pretty fortunate,'' she said of playing for Ascot on Saturday and regular Sunday matches for Hancocks.

"At least with Brisbane, it's always Saturday.''

Hockey allrounder Mark Eleison will continue as coach of the Hancocks women this year, having overseen their successful run to the 2017 grand final.

"Coming from a female (team) perspective, we'd like to make amends for our disappointing grand final loss last year,'' she said.

"So I think the girls are really keen to go one better.''

For the men, Rogers has already used her fitness experience to advantage.

The Healthworks manager has implemented a pre-season fitness and skills program to clear any lingering off-season cobwebs

"The boys have been struggling with the fitness but that's expected pre-season,'' Rogers said with a laugh.

"There's lots of running. I don't think a lot of them did much over the off-season.

"I think I made it quite difficult for them the first run so they know what to expect anyway.''

Given Rogers' personal training knowledge and years of hockey experience, that approach should build a solid foundation for the defending premiers.

New coach rejects extra pressure

STILL getting to know all the players, new Hancocks men's A Grade coach Sara Rogers is excited about the season ahead.

She's confident Hancocks will field another strong side after winning last year's grand final 6-4 over Wests.

Rogers said she felt no additional pressure coaching the defending premiers.

"It doesn't worry me as a coach too much,'' she said.

"The boys will find it probably a little bit harder because you're not floating under the radar now. You're the hunted as such.

"But I think we're all up for the challenge.''

Rogers said having played in two A Grade premiership-winning Hancocks sides was a benefit in knowing what to expect.

The 2018 Ipswich hockey season starts on March 16 at the Raceview grounds.