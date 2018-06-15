$4K fine for cache of semi-automatics, bullets and silencers

David Waden leaves court after being sentenced in relation to weapons offences.

Ross Irby

A GUN collector and hobby shooter has been fined $4000 after his weapons including semi-automatics, rifles, bullets and silencers were seized in a New Year's Eve raid.

David John Waden, 55, from Springfield Lakes, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court earlier this month to eight charges of unlawful possession of weapons on Sunday, December 31, 2017; and not having the authority to possess explosives (ammunition). The weapons offences involve six category D/H/R offences and two category C/E.

However, Waden's sentence was then adjourned for more information.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said that when Waden's garage was searched cardboard boxes and an esky held more than 5000 rounds of ammunition.

A metal tool box held six rifles, a barrel, and two silencers - one for a pump action shotgun. Five of the rifles were semi-automatics.

A hand gun was also found.

Waden was described in court as being a former a "hobby shooter".

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess did express some concern at the serious nature of the weaponry, saying many of the charges carry a maximum seven year jail term.

When he reappeared before her again this week, Waden was convicted and fined $4000.

The weapons forfeited.