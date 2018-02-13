Menu
Arrest over lawyer’s shooting murder

Solicitor Ho Ledinh was gunned down in Bankstown.
by Tyron Butson

POLICE have arrested a man over the shooting murder of Bankstown solicitor Ho Ledinh in January.

The 65-year-old, who fled Vietnam for Australia in the wake of the Communist conquest of South Vietnam in the 1970s, was gunned down on Tuesday, January 23 as he sat having a coffee at a cafe at Bankstown City Plaza.

Police at the scene in Bankstown. Picture: David Swift.

Despite the efforts of paramedics Mr Ledinh died at the scene.

Police established a strike force and at 10am detectives arrested a 38-year-old man at Sydney International Airport as he boarded a plane to Bali.

Police released CCTV footage of a man, following the shooting. Picture: Supplied

 

A distraught friend of the slain lawyer at the scene. Picture: John Grainger

 

He was taken to Mascot police station.

