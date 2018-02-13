Arrest over lawyer’s shooting murder

POLICE have arrested a man over the shooting murder of Bankstown solicitor Ho Ledinh in January.
The 65-year-old, who fled Vietnam for Australia in the wake of the Communist conquest of South Vietnam in the 1970s, was gunned down on Tuesday, January 23 as he sat having a coffee at a cafe at Bankstown City Plaza.
Despite the efforts of paramedics Mr Ledinh died at the scene.
Police established a strike force and at 10am detectives arrested a 38-year-old man at Sydney International Airport as he boarded a plane to Bali.
He was taken to Mascot police station.