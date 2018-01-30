Hitting the footpath to improve post-baby health

STAYING ACTIVE: Tanya Dangen and Katie Turner with her baby Declan, 3 weeks, have joined the Mums and Bubs walking group as part of the Springfield Runners Group.

STAYING ACTIVE: Tanya Dangen and Katie Turner with her baby Declan, 3 weeks, have joined the Mums and Bubs walking group as part of the Springfield Runners Group. David Nielsen

RESEARCH shows exercise and social interaction are vital to mental and physical well-being post-baby and now you can do both in Springfield.

The Springfield Runners Group is starting a Mums, Dads and Bubs group this Friday in the hope of promoting better health in the community.

Run leader and Springfield resident Tanya Dangen is a mum of four and said the free group was open to all.

"The aim is to get mums and dads out of the house to meet other parents,” Ms Dangen said.

"It will only be once a week and won't be anything too strenuous, just a simple walk to help people get started on their fitness journey.”

South Ripley mum Katie Turner recently had her fifth baby and said running had been an important part of building her resilience.

"Running in the past has helped me get through some depression issues I was dealing with, so I'll be joining the group to meet other mums and to help me get active again,” she said.

The Mums, Dads and Bubs runners group will meet at Robelle Domain Parklands every Friday at 9:30am February 2. Registration is free via https://www.srg.org.au/ book-in-for-a-run.