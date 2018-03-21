Hit the road and help raise funds for Autism Qld

JOIN IN: Members from the Southsiders 4x4 are encouraging people to sign up for an upcoming charity day, which will raise money for Autism Queensland.

CALLING all four-wheel drive and camping enthusiasts - The Southsiders 4x4 club invites you to join them for their first ever convoy to help raise money for Autism Queensland.

The convoy, which will be held on Saturday, March 24, will have several vehicles travel 150km from Auto One Browns Plains out to the Janowen Hills 4x4 park at Goomburra, followed by a family fun day.

Southsiders 4x4 convener Karissa Page said 100 per cent of the funds raised from the day would go to help this worthy cause, which has helped her family following the diagnosis of her son.

"Autism is very close to our hearts. My eight-year- old son Leland was diagnos- ed with Autism in February last year," she said.

"Many friends also have children with autism. One member of Southsiders 4x4, Karen Wilson, is on the spectrum herself, together with her five sons.

"We all just want to give back and say thank you for all the work and support Autism Queensland provides."

The day will also feature raffles, giveaways and more.

The group has already raised more than $700 since they began fundraising earlier this year in preparation for this event.

If you would like to take part in the convoy, send an email to southsiders4x4@ hotmail.com. Registrations can also be made at Auto One Browns Plains, in the Village Square Home Centre, 18 Commerce Drive.

Search for Southsiders 4x4 Autism Fundraiser on Facebook to check progress.