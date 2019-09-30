Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police respond to Bruce Highway crash. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Police respond to Bruce Highway crash. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Crime

HIT-RUN: Woman allegedly flees after Bruce Highway crash

Melanie Whiting
30th Sep 2019 8:17 AM | Updated: 10:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have arrested a woman after she was allegedly involved in a hit and run on the Bruce Highway, Bakers Creek early this morning.

Police allege the vehicle the woman was travelling in hit a traffic light about 2.50am.

They also allege she then fled the scene on foot and was found a short time later.

She was taken to Mackay Base Hospital for observation.

A QPS spokeswoman said charges were expected to be laid.

Council workers also attended the scene to assess damage to the traffic light.

It is understood the scene has now been cleared.

bruce highway crash editors picks police police news
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    New beer sells out in two days but there's more coming

    premium_icon New beer sells out in two days but there's more coming

    News Small town pub sells more than 130 beers in two days after launch of special lager

    • 30th Sep 2019 10:15 AM
    Burnout hoon puts pregnant partner and unborn baby at risk

    premium_icon Burnout hoon puts pregnant partner and unborn baby at risk

    Crime The 27-year-old was slammed by the Magistrate.

    • 30th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
    New push to increase council spending transparency

    premium_icon New push to increase council spending transparency

    Council News Council spending will become more transparent.

    • 30th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
    Traffic drama as protest blocks CBD bridge

    premium_icon Traffic drama as protest blocks CBD bridge

    Environment A climate protester has blocked multiple lanes in Brisbane CBD